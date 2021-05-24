Home

Injured Valemei rested

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 4, 2022 12:04 pm
Semi Valemei has been rested by the Canberra Raiders in this week’s NRL round nine clash with the Bulldogs.

Valemei has been ruled out for two weeks due to a knee injury.

Valemei has been ruled out for two weeks due to a knee injury.

Raiders star Jack Wighton is also out due to suspension and veteran captain Jarrod Croker has been named to play his first NRL game of the year, replacing Valemei in the centres

Article continues after advertisement

The Raiders have made mass changes as they look to end a five-game losing streak.

Elliott Whitehead is back and Adam Elliott maintains the starting hooker spot with Sebastian Kris the new man on the interchange.

Fiji Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham is on the reserves for the Bulldogs.

The Raiders host the Bulldogs at 8pm on Friday.

Also on Friday at 9:55pm, the Eels face Panthers at 9:55pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

