Injured Valemei rested

Fiji Born Semi Valemei has been rested by the Canberra Raiders in this week’s NRL round nine clash with the Bulldogs.

Valemei has been ruled out for two weeks due to a knee injury.

Raiders star Jack Wighton is also out due to suspension and veteran captain Jarrod Croker has been named to play his first NRL game of the year, replacing Valemei in the centres

The Raiders have made mass changes as they look to end a five-game losing streak.

Elliott Whitehead is back and Adam Elliott maintains the starting hooker spot with Sebastian Kris the new man on the interchange.

Fiji Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham is on the reserves for the Bulldogs.

The Raiders host the Bulldogs at 8pm on Friday.

Also on Friday at 9:55pm, the Eels face Panthers at 9:55pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.