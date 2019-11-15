Home

Rugby League

Individual training a challenge for Namotukula

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 2, 2020 7:13 am

Individual training has been one of the many challenges players are facing during this period.

Kaiviti Silktails fullback Ratu Timoci Namotukula is not spared from this as he faces difficulty in lone training.

Namotukula says rugby league is a team sport which requires squad training and lone training has defeated the purpose of competitiveness amongst the players.

“Training with teammates is fun as we have competitive players rather than training alone which is boring and we’re just not used to it.”

However, the 24-year-old says players have no choice but to adapt to the current situation.

