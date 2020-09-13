In-form Storm continue purple patch by outgunning Cowboys

Penrith will have to wait another week to secure the minor premiership after Melbourne kept their slight chance of securing the JJ Giltinan Shield with a crushing win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Melbourne remain three points behind the Panthers, who need one win from the last two matches to be assured of finishing the season at the top of the ladder.

After the Cowboys opened the scoring at Sunshine Coast Stadium via exciting young winger Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, the Storm quickly assumed the upper hand.

The seventh-minute sin-binning of veteran North Queensland forward Josh McGuire for dissent – while his team was in possession – presented Melbourne with an opportunity they would not relinquish.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tino Faasuamaleaui scored while the Cowboys were down to 12. Once McGuire returned, the procession continued with Josh Addo-Carr and Cameron Munster scoring before the break to establish a 24-4 lead.

Any faint hope the Cowboys had of staging a second-half miracle was out the door when Munster scored his second for the day just four minutes after play had resumed.

They made the scoreline respectable via tries to Esan Marsters, Kyle Feldt and Valentine Holmes but Jahrome Hughes countered to keep North Queensland at arm’s length.

The primary concern coming out of the game for Storm coach Craig Bellamy will be the way his side conceded three late tries. It was just the fourth time this season they conceded 20 or more points in a match.

Melbourne, who have to find room for Ryan Papenhuyzen, Dale Finucane, Brandon Smith and Christian Welch when they return from injury, appear set for yet another deep run in the finals.