Ikuvalu scores five tries as Roosters thrash Cowboys

Matt Ikuvalu was unstoppable as he scored five tries for the Roosters, thrashing the Cowboys 42-16 in round nine of the NRL at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

The Roosters did not get a good start as they had to come from six-nil down to win with eight unanswered tries.

Both teams were locked at nil-all until 22 minutes when Reece Robson broke the deadlock to give the Cowboys a perfect start but the Roosters had other ideas and came back strongly with Ikuvalu leveling terms to six-all nine minutes later.

It was all Roosters after that try with Cowboys having no answer to the Sydney’s attacking onslaught.

Ikuvalu hadn’t played since round two and only came into the side 10 minutes before kick-off after Brett Morris strained his groin in the warm-up but the 26-year-old produced a performance for the ages.

The last Rooster to score five tries in a game was Brian Allsop against Parramatta at Sydney Sports Ground in 1955.

Sitili Tupouniua gave the Roosters 12-6 lead at the breather.

The Roosters started off the second half from where they left in the first half and it was once again Ikuvalu scoring in the first minute before completing his hat-trick three minutes later.

Luke Keary scored a double for the Roosters in a space of three minutes before Ikuvalu adding another two to his hat-trick of tries to make it five in his try scoring tally of the night.

The Cowboys tried hard to fight back in the last ten minutes when they got in the scoreboard for the first time in the second half through Coen Hess and Reece getting his double but it was not enough as the Roosters deservedly came out victorious with a 42-16 scoreline.

Kyle Feldt managed to get two conversions for the Cowboys while Kyle Flanagan converted five from the eight tries for the Roosters.

