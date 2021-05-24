Home

Hutchison star in Rooster's win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 3, 2021 5:30 am

Rooster’s five-eighth Drew Hutchison played the starring role in the 40-16 win over the Raiders in Mackay on last night.

Hutchison had three try assists, three line-break assists and ran for 122 metres as the Roosters climbed into fourth spot and ended the Raiders’ season in process.

Trent Robinson’s men will need both the Eels and Sea Eagles to lose if they are to remain in fourth.

Article continues after advertisement

Regardless of those results they take plenty of momentum into the finals after the seven-try romp.

 

