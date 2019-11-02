Hurrell reveals tattoo to remember Tonga's historic win over Kangaroos

Mate Ma’a Tonga star Konrad Hurrell saw out 2019 in style, commemorating their landmark rugby league victory over Australia with a commemorative tattoo.

Playing as the Tonga Invitational XIII at the start of November, Tonga stunned the Kangaroos with a 16-12 victory at Eden Park.

The win meant that Tonga had secured victories over the supposed “tier one” teams, having also defeated the Kiwis and Great Britain.

Posting on Twitter, former Warriors centre Hurrell revealed the tattoo on his left quad, reading “TNG XIII VS AUS 16-12 02.11.19.”

Hurrell said at the time they don’t have much, but they have so much love .

He added that was what their people have, and it was why they were grateful.

The Tonga center said that was what they played for, their family and their little country.

[Source:TVNZ]