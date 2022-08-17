Rugby League

Hunt stays with the Sharks

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 17, 2022 5:50 am

[Photo: sharks.com.au]

Royce Hunt has signed a contract extension that ties him to the Sharks for the 2023 season.

Hunt confirmed the one-year extension as the Sharks gear up for their last three regular season matches and a return to the finals after missing out last year.

The Sharks in third on the ladder will face 10th placed Sea Eagles on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Round 23 starts tomorrow with the Rabbitohs facing the Panthers at 9.50pm.

You can watch the Friday night clash between Storm and Broncos at 9.55 live on FBC Sports.

