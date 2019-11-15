Hunt, Ravalawa power Dragons to victory over Sea Eagles

A commanding 80-minute effort from Dragons hooker Ben Hunt has inspired his team to a 34-4 win over a struggling Sea Eagles, who slipped to their third straight loss.

Badly missing inspirational fullback Tom Trbojevic, plus prop Addin Fonua-Blake and five-eighth Dylan Walker, Manly never got out of first gear as the Dragons made it three wins in five games.

Manly started well, building some early pressure from drop out forced by Cade Cust, with Joel Thompson crashing through the Red V’s right edge defence.

That was as good as it got for the visitors; the Dragons lifted through some spirited defence, including two monster hits from winger Mikaela Ravalawa, and hit back via bench prop Josh Kerr with Ben Hunt nicely holding up a short ball to get the big man one-on-one against fullback Brendan Elliot.

A Daly Cherry-Evans line break ended with the worst possible result for his team with a loose pass going to Dragons centre Zac Lomax, who passed to a flying Matt Dufty who completed a long-range try and a 10-0 lead after half an hour.

A tense and scoreless start to the second half kicked into gear with a Matt Dufty line break.

Jorge Taufua illegally took out the Dragons fullback after he kicked ahead, landing himself in the sin-bin and handing Lomax a free two points from in front.

Just as Manly threatened to get through the sin bin period without further damage, a lovely play from centre Zac Lomax added the killer blow.

Drawing the edge defenders, Lomax slipped a flick pass to an unmarked Ravalawa then nailed the sideline conversion to make it 18-4 with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Zac Lomax latched onto a 40-metre intercept with seven minutes remaining then Corey Norman joined the party, swooping on a clever Adam Clune kick to blow the score out to 28-4.

Euan Aitken scored in the final minute to complete the rout.