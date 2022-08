[Photo: nrl.com]

The Melbourne Storm is boosted with the return of halfback Jahrome Hughes.

The Kiwi returns from a shoulder injury sustained in round 21 against the Titans.

Meanwhile, Felise Kaufusi is still on personal leave after the passing of his father.

The Storm take on the Broncos tomorrow night at 9.55pm.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.