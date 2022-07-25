Holmes saves Cowboys

[Source: The Examiner]

Cowboys fullback Valentine Holmes kicked a penalty goal after full-time to steal a 27-26 victory over the Wests Tigers in round 19 of the NRL.

The Tigers appeared to have had the match won leading by a point with five seconds left but the Cowboys received a penalty after Asu Kepaoa was ruled to have run Kyle Feldt off the ball.

Holmes then stepped up to the plate and slotted the goal from 25 metres out.

In another match yesterday, the Bulldogs defeated the Titans 36-26.

