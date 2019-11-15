Home

Holmes may miss Origin opener

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 25, 2020 11:24 am
Valentine Holmes [Source: Nine]

Cowboys star Valentine Holmes is facing the prospect of being unavailable for Queensland’s State of Origin series opener after being charged by the match review committee.

He has been handed a grade-one shoulder charge offence for an incident in the closing stages of their win over the Broncos last night.

Holmes faces one match on the sidelines if he enters an early guilty plea or two games if he unsuccessfully contests the charge.

The Cowboys fullback hit Broncos utility back Jesse Arthars in the 80th minute of the win.

Meanwhile, tonight the Titans hosts the Knights at 8pm while the Roosters meet the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

