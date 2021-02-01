Historical FSSRL grand-final

For the first time ever, two girls’ teams will feature in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League grand-final next weekend.

One team will be made up of players from the West and the other from the Eastern division.

The two teams will play the curtain raiser to the grand-final next weekend at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, 12 teams will battle in the semifinals this weekend.

Eight teams are representing the Central/Eastern division while four are Western based schools.

FFSRL President Akuila Vute says fans can expect competition to be a level higher compared to the quarterfinals.

He says teams have shown what they are capable off in the quarters particularly teams like Tavua who will sure come out firing in the semis.

Looking at the U-19 grade, RKS Eels will play Ba Provincial Dragons and Nasinu Panthers takes on QVS Knights.

In the U-17, RKS Eels faces Nasinu Panthers while Ba Provincial Dragons meet Marist Storms.

Tavua District Rabbitohs will play Ba Provincial Dragons in the U-15 grade, in another match, RKS Eels battles Nasinu Panthers.

The semifinals will be held on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.