Rugby League

Historical comeback for Broncos

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 7:00 am
[Source:Fox Sports]

The Brisbane Broncos staged their greatest NRL comeback last night after beating Gold Coast Titans 36-28.

It seemed like the Broncos were in for another disappointing night as the Titans leading 22-0 after just 15 minutes.

However, the Broncos scored 36 consecutive points to eclipse their previous-best 18-point comeback against Canberra 15 years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

In another game last night, the Storm remained undefeated in Melbourne this season following a convincing 40-14 victory over Cronulla Sharks.

Meanwhile, today there will be three games starting at 5pm with Viliame Kikau and the Panthers hosting the Sea Eagles.

At 7:30pm, the Eels takes on the Bulldogs at 7:30pm and Knights play Roosters at 9:35pm.

 

