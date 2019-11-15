Hela Wigmen names team for Melanesian Cup

The Hela Wigmen has named their side to play the 2020 Melanesian curtain raiser match at Churchill Park tomorrow.

The side includes Fijian Pio Sovalevu, captain, Bland Tony Abavu, Naduka Rame, Rodney Part, Norman Brown, Solo Wane, Judah Rimbu, Tom Peter, Valentine Richard, Dobby Michael, Samuel

Yegip, Kitron Laka, Junior Jeff Mel, Agiru John, Mathew Pakana, Raymond Tia (Vc), Jeffrey Robert, William Mone and Ham Tina.

The main match will see the Lae Snax Tiger face off with the Ravoravo Rabittohs.

This side will be led by experienced player Savenaca Saukuru with Sevanaia Galala named as vice-captain.

Some players also included in the 18 man team include former Fiji Bati player Tikiko Noke, Ratu Timoci Namotukula, Waisea Nasekai, Timoci Saukuru, Simon Wise and Ilami Susu.