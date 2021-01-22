Hayne’s retrial set for March 8th

Former Bati Jarryd Hayne will enter retrial for sexual assault charges on 8th March in Sydney.

The two-time NRL player of the year was tried in Newcastle late last year over his encounter with a NSW woman in 2018.

That trial’s jury was discharged on 7th December after failing to reach a verdict.

A second, two-week trial will begin in the Sydney District Court on 8th March as confirmed by Justice Derek Price on Friday.

Pre-trial issues will be argued at a hearing on the 25th of next month.

Hayne, who had his bail continued until that date, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault over the September 2018 incident.

[Source: AAP]