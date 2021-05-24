Havili thankful for Tonga assistance

Rabbitohs and Tongan forward Siliva Havili shared how grateful he was of the rugby league community for raising funds for his homeland after the devastating volcano eruption earlier this year.

Havili hoped fans would embrace the Tongan Relief t-shirts to help raise funds for the battered island.

He says they’ve got shirts made up from a designer that will be going to be auctioned off through the Red Cross appeal where all profits will go towards Tonga and the recovery.

Havili adds they are trying every way they can to support his homeland.

Havili and his Rabbitohs side will play against the Roosters on Friday at 9.05pm.

However, on Thursday, Mika Ravalawa’s Dragons will host the Sharks at 9:05pm on Thursday.

[Source: NRL]