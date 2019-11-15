Have fun with Ravalawa says Dragons coach

Saint George Illawarra Dragons Interim coach Deans Youngs knows exactly how to bring the best out of Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa.

Speaking to NRL.com Young wouldn’t go as far as to say Ravalawa was a “coach’s dream” but he did reveal the secret to getting the best out of the powerhouse winger.

Young says Ravalawa wasn’t a coach’s dream when he was dropping all those balls earlier in the year, and especially last year.

However, Young says what he has noticed with the Fijian is that coaches need to have fun with him.

The Dragons interim coach says if one is serious with Ravalawa all the time then they are not going to get the best out of him so they have to joke with him.

Young says Ravalawa just wants to come to training and have fun and they have to understand that the Bati star has to put the hard work in to get the best out of himself.

