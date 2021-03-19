Hat-trick for Nadurutalo, Silktails thrashed

The Kaiviti Silktails was thrashed 56-6 by Saint Marys at McCredie Park in Guildford, Sydney in its first 2021 Ron Massey Cup match yesterday.

It was also the Silktails first ever defeat since joining the competition last year where they won their first game in Lautoka before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Former Fiji 7s squad member and Pacific Games rugby league nines gold medalist Luke Nadurutalo scored a hat-trick for St Marys.

Nadurutalo who captained the national side to the Pacific Games in Samoa in 2019 scored his three tries in the second half while his fellow winger Luke Geary crossed the Silktails try line four times in the match.

The Silktails lone try was scored by centre Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga and converted by Waisale Nayavucere.

Speaking after the match to New South Wales Rugby League media, Coach Wes Naiqama says it was a tough afternoon for them but they would learn from the experience.

The former Bati captain adds he doesn’t know if St Marys was a 56-point better team than them but it’ll take a couple of weeks or month to get used to the intensity of the competition.

Naiqama says regardless of the score line there’s a lot of positives and a lot of things they can learn from in the game to be better at next week.