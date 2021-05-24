Hat-trick for Feldt in Cowboys smashing of Eels

The Cowboys demolished the Eels 35-4 in their round eight NRL clash last night.

It was a special win for halfback Chad Townsend who played his 200th NRL game.

Kyle Feldt grabbed the fourth hat-trick of his career with Tom Dearden, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Scott Drinkwater also getting a try each.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches, the Warriors edged Raiders 21-20 and Bulldogs stunned Roosters 16-12.

[Source: NRL.com]