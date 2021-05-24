Hastings suspended

Wests Tigers playmaker Jackson Hastings will miss the next three NRL matches.

This is after he was unsuccessful in having his dangerous throw charge downgraded at the judiciary yesterday.

Hastings was originally charged with a grade two dangerous throw offense and a two-week suspension for the tackle on Knights fullback Tex Hoy.

Eels forward Ray Stone, Dragons star George Burgess, and Cowboys player Tom Gilbert were also charged by the Match Review Committee from the weekend’s action, but will not be suspended for any matches.

Round three of the NRL starts tomorrow at 9:05pm with Mika Ravalawa’s Dragons playing the Sharks.

FBC Sports will air the Raiders and Titans match LIVE on Saturday at 8:30pm.

