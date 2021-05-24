Hastings field goal sinks Eels

West Tigers five-eighth Jackson Hastings nailed a 38-meter field goal with 10 seconds left on the clock to hand his side a 21-20 win over the Eels 21-20 in their NRL round six clash.

Hastings slotted the monster kick and ran another 30 meters to celebrate as the Wests Tigers secured their first win of the season at the Eels home ground yesterday.

The scores were locked at 20-20 with 10 minutes to play and Hastings had a five-minute period to forget, knocking back two chances at a field goal to come up with no result on the last play.

However, the 26-year-old turned hero on the stroke of full-time with his strike stunning the Eels.

NRL round seven starts on Thursday with the Sharks hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.