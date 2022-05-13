Hass and Capewell return for Broncos

Kurt Capewell and Payne Haas

The Broncos engine room has been boosted with the return of their workhorses into tonight’s NRL match.

Payne Haas who suffered a shoulder injury and Kurt Capewell with a neck injury are back.

This sees a reshuffle with Patrick Carrigan moving to lock, Kobe Hetherington to the bench and TC Robati to the reserves.

The clash kicks off at 10.05pm after the 8pm match between the Bulldogs and the Knights.

[Source: NRL.com]