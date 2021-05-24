Harawira-Naera re-signs with Raiders

Canberra Raiders back-rower Corey Harawira-Naera has re-signed a three-year deal with the club.

The 26-year-old won an appeal against the Bulldogs over his sacking in 2020 but opted against staying at the club, instead of joining the Raiders.

The Kiwi international has since made 23 appearances for the Green Machine and health permitting could now play 100 games for the club.

Harawira-Naera says this season will be very exciting and he cannot wait to focus on the season.

The Raiders will face Cronulla Sharks tonight at 7.

You can catch all the NRL action live n FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL]