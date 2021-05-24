Home

Rugby League

Hamstring strain robs rookie of debut

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 27, 2021 7:11 am
Reece Walsh. [Source: NRL]

Reece Walsh has been ruled out of the State of Origin II after suffering a hamstring injury at Queensland’s final training session yesterday.

The Maroons announced the 19-man Maroons squad for Sunday’s must-win game and Walsh was not included.

Officials have revealed he had a low-grade hamstring strain, robbing the 18-year-old’s a chance of making his Origin debut for Queensland.

Article continues after advertisement

Walsh was set to become the youngest Origin debutant since Ben Ikin in 1995.

The State of Origin II will kick off today at 8.30 pm.

[Source: NRL]

