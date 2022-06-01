Haas contract review on hold

[Source: Love Rugby League]

The Brisbane Broncos and Payne Haas’s management have agreed to put contract discussions on hold until the completion of this season.

Haas is contracted to the Broncos until the end of 2024 season.

NRL.com reports the club is committed to working with Payne and his agent to help map out the next phase of his career.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy says, everyone at the club holds Payne in the highest regard and they feel it is important to have confidential conversations when there are no distractions.

Haas also acknowledges that he wants to keep his focus on the field.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are on a bye this weekend.

On Thursday, Titans will face Cowboys at 9.50pm.

