Gutsy Warriors hand Broncos a sixth straight defeat

The New Zealand Warriors have sent the Brisbane Broncos crashing to their sixth straight loss, coming from behind to win 26-16 at Central Coast Stadium.

Scoreless for the first 39 minutes of the match, the Warriors courageously clawed their way back with four second-half tries to claim their third win of the season.

The Broncos played like a team down on confidence for large parts of the game and the loss left their finals hopes in tatters.

The Warriors lost five-eighth Kodi Nikorima early after he suffered a head knock in his efforts to stop a rampaging Tevita Pangai. Nikorima failed his HIA and did not return.

Brisbane opened their account after nine minutes with winger Xavier Coates scoring in the corner.

Both teams repeatedly turned over possession and the score didn’t change until Coates scooped up another errant Warriors pass and sprinted 90 metres for his second try 13 minutes from half-time. Jamayne Isaako nailed the conversion for a 10-0 lead but it was hardly convincing.

The Warriors finally got on the board a minute before the break, with winger Ken Maumalo crashing over out wide. Chanel Harris-Tavita curled the sideline conversion inside the left upright to cut Brisbane’s lead to 10-6 at half-time.

The Warriors grabbed their first lead with Agnatius Paasi’s converted try six minutes into the second half, only to hand it back to the Broncos 10 minutes later when they failed to diffuse a bomb.

Herbie Farnworth was in the right spot to grab the bouncing ball and touch down for his team’s third try. Isaako’s conversion made it 16-12.

David Fusitu’a seemed to have scored a try to lock it up at 16-16 in the 61st minute but the Broncos successfully deployed their captain’s challenge for interference in the defensive line and the try was cancelled.

The Warriors got their noses back in front when hooker Wayde Egan powered his way over for a try beside the posts. Harris-Tavita knocked over the simple conversion for an 18-16 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

​Fusitu’a showed breathtaking skill and balance to score in the left corner with six minutes remaining but the door remained open when Harris-Tavita missed the conversion.

The Broncos couldn’t take advantage, turning over possession twice in the final minutes to ruin their chances of a draw.

Isaiah Papali’i added the icing on the cake with a try at the death.