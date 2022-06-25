Gutsy QVS Knights beat RKS Eels

Queen Victoria School Knights Under-17 side will play Marist Brothers High School Storm in the national final next Saturday.

The Knights produced a brave come from behind win over Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels 28-16 in the semifinal.

RKS was leading 16-8 at halftime and failed to score any point in the second spell.

QVS slowly worked their way into the game and scored 20 unanswered points in the second half.

It was a nervous last few minutes for both sides with QVS trailing 14-16 before the Vulinitu side scored a converted try before referee Kaveni Talemaivalagi awarded a penalty try which was an eight pointer.

QVS takes on Marist in the final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori next Saturdays.