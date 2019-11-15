Greg Inglis to join Warrington

Former South Sydney captain Greg Inglis is set to become the biggest recruit by an English Super League club in more than 15 years after deciding to come out of retirement to join Warrington.

Inglis will ensure added exposure for the game in the northern hemisphere when he joins Toronto Wolfpack superstar Sonny Bill Williams and Catalans dual international Israel Folau in the Super League next season.

The one-year deal is a massive coup for Warrington and the biggest signing by an English club.

The former Rabbitohs captain’s name was among the five highest trending topics on Twitter in England for at least an hour immediately after his signing was announced.

[Source: nrl.com]