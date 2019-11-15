Home

Gould calls for year-long bans for Mitchell, Addo-Carr

foxsports
April 28, 2020 1:44 pm
Blues players Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr[Source: foxsports]

Phil Gould has called for Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr to be suspended for the rest of the NRL season over their camping trip fiasco.

This as leading journalist Paul Kent said the players’ excuses of it being a ‘cultural’ exercise didn’t wash.

Both the NRL and NSW Police are looking into the incident, with both players being issued with $1,000 fines.

There is also a probe over the use of a firearm by Addo-Carr which was posted to social media.

The Daily Telegraph’s Kent says that the actions of Addo-Carr and Mitchell have put the competition’s future in jeopardy.

As the game works towards a May 28 restart date, the behavior of Addo-Carr and Mitchell has endangered the sport’s ability to resume.

