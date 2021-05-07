Good news for Kaiviti Silktails fans

There’s some good news for rugby league fans in the country.

The New South Wales Rugby League have announced today that the Kaiviti Silktails match against Ryde-Eastwood Hawks tomorrow at Mascot Oval in Sydney will be aired live on their Facebook channel.

It will be the first time for fans, families and friends will get to watch the Silktails live in action.

Article continues after advertisement

The Silktails are sixth on the Ron Massey Cup table with eight points after six rounds, they have recorded three wins and three losses.

Meanwhile, Pio Seci who had been suspended returns to the side and will start at second row.

Team captain Penioni Tagituimua will move to cover at halfback for Waisale Nayavucere who has been charged with a one-week suspension by NSWRL Judiciary.

Namosi flyer Josua Camaisala will make his Silktails debut and will be on the wing with Inoke Vasuturaga.

Tomorrow the Silktails will play the Hawks at 5pm.

Team list: Mosese Qionimacawa, Josua Camaisala, Inoke Vasuturaga, Vuate Karawalevu, Timoci Bola, Sunia Naruma, Penioni Tagituimua, Apakuki Tavodi, Lutuimawi, Vulavou, Maika Serulevu, Pio Seci, Josua Roboiliku. Reserves: Salimoni Nasoki, Samuel Daveta, Akuila Tavakaturaga, Malakai Kovekalou.