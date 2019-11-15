Girls competition in 2020 secondary schools rugby league

For the first time in Fiji rugby league history, there will be a girls competition in the secondary schools Vodafone Trophy competition.

The Fiji National Rugby League is serious about the development of the women’s competition in the country which is why they have teamed up with FSSRL in introducing the girls’ event.

FSSRL President Akuila Vute says they will field two girls’ teams in the competition.

“Their competition officially begins during the national finals. So when we have our national quarter-finals then they will compete on a round-robin basis until the main final.”

Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says this is exciting news for the sport.

“This is really going to put rugby league on the map in Fiji having both the men and women having a pathway to the Bulikula and the Bati.”

The national Vodafone Trophy competition will start this Saturday with schools from the Western and Southeastern zones vying for a place in the finals.

The competition was officially launched today by Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Alipate Nagata at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.