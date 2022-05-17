Gavidi shoulders responsibility for Gospel

Gospel High School under-17 rugby league team.

Gospel High School under-17 rugby league captain Josefa Gavidi wants to be a good role model for his teammates.

The 17-year-old shared the challenges faced among teenagers in high school and says school sports play an important role in nurturing students.

Apart from trying to secure a rugby league scholarship overseas, Gavidi says he hopes to lead by example in the Southern/Eastern Zone Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“Going through teenage years there’s a lot of temptation coming through my way, I’m just praying to the Lord to give me willpower and to give me discipline and the strength to achieve my goal.”

The final year student says leading a team is not easy but they hope to end the season well.

Gospel Saints went down to Nasinu Panthers 36-6 in the second round over the weekend.