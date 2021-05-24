Home

Rugby League

Gagai out for Knights

NRL.com
April 27, 2022 12:19 pm
[Source: Knights]

The Newcastle Knights will be without star player Dane Gagai in this weekend’s clash against the Storm.

Gagai was injured last week, and managed to play through the 80 minutes in Newcastle’s 39-2 loss with the Eels.

Scans returned and Gagai has a facial fracture while Hunt’s is considered more serious with a six-week return to play timeframe.

Article continues after advertisement

The Knights play the Storm at 4pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, round eight starts tomorrow at 9:50pm with the Broncos hosting the Sharks.

 

