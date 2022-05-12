Gagai and Frizell out

Tyson Frizell and Dane Gagai

The Knights will miss the services of two of its key players this week in round 10 against the Bulldogs.

Tyson Frizell is out due to illness while Dane Gagai won’t play due to an injury.

Both players are more likely to be back next week.

For the Bulldogs, Adam Clune will return from a knee injury and starts at halfback, with Phoenix Crossland dropping back to the bench.

Edrick Lee will need to pass concussion protocols to play but is expected to be right.

The Bulldogs hosts the Knights at 8pm tomorrow.