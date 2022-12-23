Funding challenge for Touch Fiji

Touch Fiji Federation President Tevita Mau

Touch Fiji Federation has three competitions in their hands next year with two being major international events.

President Tevita Mau says apart from their franchise competition, they also have the Youth World Cup and the Pacific Games.

Mau says preparation for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands is already on course but the challenge lays in funding.

“We will have to have some contributions coming out of our athletes. We are trying to ensure that we minimize that and ensure that they are solely focused on preparation. We sponsorship that will be coming out of people that supports our program but then again player continuation is something that is part and parcel of sending our athletes to those international events.”

Apart from these international meets, Touch Fiji is also looking towards its franchise competition which is a vital selection ground for national duties.