FSSRL Vodafone Trophy semifinals confirmed

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy semifinal fixtures have been confirmed.

Following the national quarterfinals yesterday at Buckhurst ground in Suva, six schools have made the top four in the three grades.

Ratu Kadavulevu School, Nasinu Secondary School and Ba Provincial Freebird Institute all have their Under-15, 17 and 19 through to the semifinals.

Looking at the U-19 grade, RKS Eels will play Ba Provincial Dragons and Nasinu Panthers takes on QVS Knights.

In the U-17, RKS Eels faces Nasinu Panthers while Ba Provincial Dragons meet Marist Storms.

Tavua District Rabbitohs is through to the U-15 semifinal and they’ll play Ba Provincial Dragons, in another match, RKS Eels battles Nasinu Panthers.

The semifinals will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka next weekend and the final will be at the ANZ Stadium in Suva the week after.