FSSRL to abide by MOE’s decision

The fate of the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition is at the mercy of the Ministry of Education.

The competition was halted when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed with the national quarter-final yet to be played.

FSSRL board has been playing a waiting game for two months with restrictions still in place and no confirmation on the duration of the next school term.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League President Akuila Vute says while the board has mapped out scenarios on the resumption of competition, they will comply with what the Ministry of Education decides.

“We will abide by the decision of the Ministry of Education as well so once we get a form of feedback from MOE on that note than that is it, we will certainly abide by the instruction of the Ministry, in-fact they are the ones that will approval on any continuation of any competitions this year.”

Meanwhile, Fiji National Rugby League Acting chief executive Don Natabe earlier stated that if the competition was to be canceled, no overall winner will be declared for this year.