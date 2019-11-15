FSSRL national quarter-finals postponed

The Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League national competitions quarter-finals has been postponed due to unfavorable weather in the western division.

The competition which was scheduled to be held at Tavua’s Garvey Park will be shifted to Prince Charles Park in Nadi next Friday and Saturday.

FSSRL President Akuila Vute says they have been in constant contact with the Tavua Town Council who has advised them on the conditions of Garvey Park.

The national semi-finals will be held on the 4th of April at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.