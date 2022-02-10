From farming to the Ron Massey

From ploughing the land two years ago, to now playing in the New South Wales Rugby League competition, Rusiate Baleitamavua’s story is a testament of hard work and perseverance.

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails player’s journey has just began and he hopes to one day have his international debut for the Fiji Bati team.

His rugby career started in high school, and he later ventured into Touch Rugby before joining the Eastern Saints.

Aprt from sports, being a farmer was all he could do, after leaving school in 2019.

Baleitamavua knew he was destined for something greater.

“I was just playing 15s rugby hoping that the opportunity will present itself. Then I was called to join the Silktails team and it has given me a chance to play overseas.”



Rusiate Baleitamavua [left] with Wes Naiqama

He believes the Ron Massey competition will be the beginning of what he hopes could be a launching pad for his rugby league career.

“The aim is to get selected every Saturday for the Silktails and see where it takes me.”

Baleitamavua, like other players in the squad has caught the attention of other clubs from Australia.

The Silktails will kickoff the Ron Massey against RMC Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles on the 20th of March.