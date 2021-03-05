French Top 14 club after Sivo

Fiji Bati winger and NRL star Maika Sivo is being targeted by French Top 14 club Racing 92.

According to a report on the Sydney Morning Herald, Sivo is the subject of big-money interest from the Top 14 giant.

Sivo has been named in the starting line-up for the Eels NRL campaign against the Broncos on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Sources close to negotiations revealed Racing 92 were prepared to table a two-year deal worth north of $600,000 a season.

Sivo played rugby most of his career and was a Fijian junior representative capable of playing anywhere in the back line.

He has made it clear his heart lies with Parramatta, but he would need to settle for far less money to remain in the NRL.

Sivo has scored 37 tries in just 46 NRL games.

[Source: Sydney Mornign Herald]