Rugby League

Frawley enjoying new role, excited for Mudgee clash

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 2, 2022 12:03 pm
Matt Frawley [Source:

Matt Frawley is relishing the opportunity to play at hooker this season for the Canberra Raiders, with the utility starting in the number nine jersey last weekend against the Gold Coast Titans.

After Josh Hodgson sustained a season-ending ACL injury in round one, Frawley has now slotted into the starting 17, lining up alongside Tom Starling.

The pair have shared the dummy-half role, giving coach Ricky Stuart two different options to use depending on the state of a game.

After a full pre-season training in the position as cover for both Hodgson and Starling, the halfback turned hooker has enjoyed the opportunity that he has been afforded.

The Raiders will meet the Sea Eagles tonight at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, you can catch the Storm vs Bulldogs match tomorrow LIVE on the FBC Sports channel on Walesi at 6pm.

[Source: NRL]

