France to host 2025 RLWC

The Rugby League World Cup is set to return to France after more than 70 years.

France hosted the inaugural tournament in 1954 with excitement now building for 2025.

The French Prime Minister Jean Castex will announce details of the successful 2025 bid on Tuesday.

France has been the International Rugby League’s preferred location for the 2025 World Cup.

Tuesday’s press conference in Paris is expected to host the opening match and the finals of the expanded World Cup featuring men’s, women’s, wheelchair and youth tournaments.

A media release from IRL chairman Troy Grant confirmed that France had been awarded the 2025 World Cup and “all details of the event will be revealed” at the press conference.

[Source: Nrl.com]