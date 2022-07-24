Foxx bags a hat-trick in Bulldogs win

[Source: NRL]
Star winger Josh Addo-Carr scored a hat-trick of tries as the Bulldogs downed the Titans 36-26.
The flying fox not only scored three tires but impressed with one try assist, two tackle breaks and 310 running metres.
Matt Burton enjoyed a day out in the number six jersey grabbing a double and converting five of their six tries plus a penalty.
Jeremy Marshall-King also crossed for Canterbury.
The Titans scored five of their own through Toby Sexton, David Fifita, Phillip Sami, Patrick Herbert and Sosefo Fifita.
