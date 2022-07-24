Foxx bags a hat-trick in Bulldogs win

[Source: NRL]

Star winger Josh Addo-Carr scored a hat-trick of tries as the Bulldogs downed the Titans 36-26.

The flying fox not only scored three tires but impressed with one try assist, two tackle breaks and 310 running metres.

Matt Burton enjoyed a day out in the number six jersey grabbing a double and converting five of their six tries plus a penalty.

Jeremy Marshall-King also crossed for Canterbury.

The Titans scored five of their own through Toby Sexton, David Fifita, Phillip Sami, Patrick Herbert and Sosefo Fifita.

[Source: NRL.com]