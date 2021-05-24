Four Eels players to depart club next season

The Eels have announced that veteran winger Blake Ferguson, hooker Joey Lussick, outside back Michael Oldfield, and prop Sam Hughes will no longer be at the club in 2022.

Club general manager of football Mark O’Neill said these players have made a significant contribution to the club particularly Ferguson who has been part of our squad since 2019.

Ferguson is clear to make a code switch to rugby union after Parramatta confirmed his departure.

Article continues after advertisement

Lussick has signed a three-year deal with Super League club St Helens and he will call Langtree Park home until 2025.

Lussick is no stranger to the Super League, having previously played for a Salford team that made the Super League grand final and also for the Toronto Wolfpack.

Meanwhile, the first preliminary final continues tomorrow with Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

On Saturday, the Panthers take on the Storm at 6pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]