Fotuaika, Klemmer charged after NRL Round 7

Titans forward Moeaki Fotuaika has been charged over an incident involving Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds.

Fotuaika was charged with grade one dangerous contact, and faces a fine of $1350 if he enters an early guilty plea or $1800 if he challenges the charge at the judiciary unsuccessfully.

Knights prop David Klemmer has been charged with a careless high tackle on Penrith winger Brian To’o and faces a $1600 fine if he takes an early guilty plea.

Klemmer’s tackle on To’o in the 73rd minute of Thursday night’s clash at BlueBet Stadium was deemed a grade one by the match review committee,

Should Klemmer decide to fight the charge at the judiciary and lose, his fine would increase to $2100 due to two prior non-similar offences during the past two years which each attract 20% loading.

In tonight’s matches, Sharks face the Bulldogs at 7.30pm and Cowboys battle Raiders at 9.35pm.