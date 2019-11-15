Former Warriors coach returns to the Melbourne Storm as assistant

Former New Zealand Warriors coach Stephen Kearney is set to reunite with Coach Craig Bellamy and the Melbourne Storm for the 2021 NRL season.

Kearney, who was sacked by the Warriors in June while they were in camp in New South Wales, will return to the club as Craig Bellamy’s deputy.

Kearney previously spent five years at the Storm under Bellamy, helping them win two premierships and three minor premierships.

During Kearney’s time, the club won 86 out of 120 games.

Meanwhile in today’s NRL matches the Eels will meet the West Tigers at 9.35pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.

Other matches today will see the Panthers play the Bulldogs at 5pm while the Raiders take on the Sharks at 7.30pm.