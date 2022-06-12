Former champs clash in FSSRL U-19 quarter-final

Queen Victoria School Knights will take on Ratu Navula College Eagles in the last quarter-final. [Source: FSSRL]

Former Fiji Secondary Schools rugby league champions, Ba Provincial Freebird Institute Dragons and Nasinu Secondary School Panthers will meet in the first Under-19 national quarter-final which is scheduled to be held at Garvey Park in Tavua next weekend.

After the respective zone finals yesterday, the top eight teams have been finalized in the U-19, 17 and 15 grades.

In other U-19 quarter-finals, Ra High School Roosters face Naitasiri Secondary School Warriors while South/East Zone losing finalist Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels meet Ba Methodist Saints.

Article continues after advertisement

Queen Victoria School Knights who beat RKS Eels 30-26 in the final yesterday will take on Ratu Navula College Eagles in the last quarter-final.

Looking at the U-17 fixtures: RKS Eels vs Rt Navula Eagles, MBHS Storms vs Tavua District Rabbitohs, Ba Pro Dragons vs Nasinu Panthers, AD Patel Storms vs QVS Knights.

U-15 quarter-finals: QVS Knights vs Ba Methodist Saints, RKS Eels vs Ra High Roosters, Xavier Sea Eagles vs Nasinu Panthers, Ba Pro Dragons vs MBHS Storms.