Former Bati Saifiti hopes to be a mentor for Knights

Having established himself in the State of Origin arena last season, former Fiji Bati forward Daniel Saifiti believes he’s ready to assume more responsibility for Newcastle.

The 24-year-old averaged 141 metres and 26 tackles in New South Wales’s defeat to Queensland in November – his second series for the Blues – and the prop took belief from his performances despite the team result.

And with Knights general manager of football Danny Buderus confirming on Monday that the side’s leadership model is under review, Saifiti is hoping to become a mentor for rising forwards.

