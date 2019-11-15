Former Bati prop shining for Eels with unbelievable stats

Former Fiji Bati and Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard has pumped out some massive, career-high numbers in 2020.

However, speaking to NRL.com RCG still reckons his 2017 run of form that earned him Test and Origin call-ups was more consistent.

Campbell-Gillard had run over 200 metres just three times in his career before this season, all in 2017, with a best of 230 but he has done so seven times already this year, including the past five games straight with tallies of 297 and 247 twice.

He pumped out 214 metres in 57 minutes in a romp over the Cowboys in round eight in a game where the team was never under pressure.

Meanwhile, tonight the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8 and Broncos meet the Sharks at 9.55.

There will be three games tomorrow with the Roosters taking on the Titans at 5pm before the Cowboys tackle the Raiders at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Sea Eagles play the Panthers and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, there will be two matches starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm.

The Storm and Knights match will be aired live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.