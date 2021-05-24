Home

Rugby League

Former Bati prop ready for Panthers

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 12:16 pm

Parramatta enforcer and former Fiji Bati prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard is ready for another big outing this weekend against the Panthers.

RCG’s barnstorming return from a groin injury against the Knights last week has him primed to end his former club’s season on Saturday.

Campbell-Gillard missed five games due to injury but returned a fortnight earlier than expected and got through a solid 40 minutes in the 28-20 win over Newcastle that kept the Eels’ season alive for at least another week.

Article continues after advertisement

The 28-year-old ran for 107 meters but it was his strong hits that set the tone in defense to rattle Newcastle’s big men and that’s exactly what he’ll be out to do again this week.

The Eels face Panthers at 9:50pm on Saturday and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

In another NRL week two finals match, the Sea Eagles will meet the Roosters at 9:50pm tomorrow.

